Southbound I-5 near Woodland reduced to two lanes for paving work Aug. 15–Sept. 5
WOODLAND – Southbound Interstate 5 travelers in northern Clark County will need to plan ahead for congestion and delays starting this weekend. Beginning Sunday night, Aug. 15, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Granite Construction Company, will shift all travelers into two narrow lanes on southbound I-5 between Woodland and La Center. The lane reduction will be in place for three weeks as they continue work to rehabilitate a nearly two-mile stretch of the highway.www.clarkcountytoday.com
