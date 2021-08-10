Read About The Top Travel Bloggers And Around The World Magazines!

Via Ferratas have been around since World War I. But they have become popular in the United States in recent years. The state of Colorado has seen several new via ferrata routes pop up throughout their mountain regions just in the past couple of years. I only stumbled across these a couple of years ago when my sister took her husband on one for an anniversary trip. Then this summer I had the opportunity to try out the via ferrata at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park myself. What an exhilarating experience!