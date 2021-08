Gerald Bryant RN, DNS, Chief Nursing Officer and COO for Lake Charles Memorial Hospital confirms the Delta variant is much more transmissible than the original virus. That is why we are seeing double the hospitalizations across the state. Bryant told our local news that not only are the majority of new COVID cases coming to the E.R. unvaccinated, but they are a lot younger than last year at the beginning of the pandemic. He added, “This is proving to be a disease of the younger,” they are people in their "30s, 40s, and 50s."