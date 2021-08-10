Cancel
How a re-energized Gerald McCoy plans to help take Raiders to the next level

By Rachel Gossen
Raiders
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald McCoy﻿: a six-time Pro Bowler, 11-year veteran of the league, self-described player-coach -- and a completely re-energized defensive tackle heading into 2021. McCoy signed with the Raiders on Aug. 4 after missing the entire 2020 season due to a torn quadriceps tendon the defensive tackle suffered while in camp with the Dallas Cowboys last year. The lost season was a huge blow to a player who loves the game as much as McCoy, but it was also a catalyst for him to push to get back in it.

