How a re-energized Gerald McCoy plans to help take Raiders to the next level

Raiders news today surfaced around RB Jalen Richard and how he is going to be out indefinitely with a foot injury. Richard missed the first few practices of training camp after being placed on the COVID-19 list and will now miss more time. Plus Mitchell Renz host of the Raiders Report breaks down the 3 biggest winners & losers from the Raiders signing Gerald McCoy.