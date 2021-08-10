Marcel Glenn
Marcel Glenn joins Falls & Co. as a Digital Producer. Previously, he owned a freelance design company, Celmation Design, LLC, where he developed innovative visual concepts and designs. Marcel has a breadth of experience in video editing, photo manipulation, and logo and web banner design. He has worked with brands such as Wendy's, Wells Fargo, The Limited, Alliance Data and McGraw-Hill Education. Marcel has a bachelor’s degree in graphic arts from The Ohio State University. www.FallsandCo.com.www.crainscleveland.com
Comments / 0