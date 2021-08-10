Marcel Glenn

Gatwick Airport Limited (GAL) has announced that Jim Butler will join as chief financial officer from American Airlines this September. Butler most recently served as senior vice president – airport operations and cargo for the airline, where he led airport operations and had oversight of strategic initiatives across American’s global network throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific. Since joining American Airlines in 1996, he worked in several departments and developed an extensive background in sales, marketing, pricing, operations and finance.