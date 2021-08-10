Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hidden in Infrastructure bill, mandatory alcohol/drug detectors in new vehicles

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20R5z2_0bNuVPbX00

Contained on page 1,066 of the $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday is a hidden price hike on new vehicles.

The price hike comes in the form of a mandate that all new vehicles, within six years, will be required to have passive monitoring devices to detect drug and alcohol overuse in the vehicle.

The bill, which is mainly to fix roads, bridges, dams, and broadband, doesn’t say “breathalyzer,” but refers to “passive” systems that monitor the performance of drivers. That is usually accomplished by measuring the alcohol in the air inside the vehicle. If a driver doesn’t pass the test, the car won’t start.

The new requirement has been talked about since before 2019, when Sens. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced the Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone Act of 2019, which would have mandated the devices by 2024. A coalition of auto manufacturers is behind the bill, which is also supported by groups such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The newly passed bill, which includes $550 billion in new spending and $450 billion in already approved funds, also requires automobile technology to measure impairment from prescription drugs or simple drowsiness.

Drunk driving fatalities have decreased nationally by 52 percent since 1982, according to Responsibility.org. Among persons under 21, drunk driving fatalities decreased 83 percent.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports drunk driving accounts for one-third of all traffic deaths, with 10,800 people killed in drunk driving incidents in 2019.

Also in the bill is Section 13002, titled “National motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot,” a demonstration project to tax drivers based on their annual mileage, rather than at the fuel pump. This helps the federal government recover some lost revenues now that electric car owners don’t pay federal fuel taxes of 18.4 cents per gallon. But it also would allow the federal government to track the whereabouts of every private vehicle.

The infrastructure bill’s new spending includes $110 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion for rail projects, $65 billion to expand access to broadband and includes a $30 monthly voucher for low-income households to pay for their internet service.

The bill also tackles climate change with $65 billion for the electrical grid, $50 billion for protection from cyberattacks and floods and forest fires, and about $7.5 billion to build charging stations for electric vehicles. Another $7.5 billion will help replace school buses and ferries with electric models.

The bill still must pass the House, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear she will use the infrastructure bill as leverage to get the massive $3.5 trillion Green New Deal bill through the Senate and over to the House. She will not allow her chamber to take up either bill until she has them both. President Biden has also stated he will not sign the infrastructure bill until he has the larger bill along with it.

Voting in favor of the infrastructure bill were both members of Alaska’s Senate delegation, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who helped negotiate the package, and Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Read Three and a half trillion dollar bill revealed by Democrats.

Comments / 655

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Udall
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Automobile#Responsibility Org#House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
TrafficInternational Business Times

Infrastructure Bill 2021 Hides Pilot Program To Track Drivers' Travel Data

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could pave the road for a four-year pilot test program, through which the government would be allowed to collect drivers' data to charge a vehicle-mile traveled tax (VMT). The new revenue system will finance the Highway Trust Fund, which currently depends on fuel taxes.
Congress & CourtsLas Vegas Herald

Senate moves closer to requiring anti-drunk driving device in autos

A $1 trillion infrastructure bill under debate by the U.S. Senate includes a provision mandating the installation in autos of a technology preventing intoxicated drivers from starting their vehicles. For over 15 years, automakers and government agencies have researched technologies for preventing the roughly one-third of annual national traffic deaths...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden infrastructure bill would require cars come with ‘advanced alcohol monitoring systems’

President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, if enacted, will force automobile manufacturers to equip all new vehicles with “advanced alcohol monitoring systems.”. The provision, which is buried within the 2,702-page bill, requires the Department of Transportation to create a new “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology safety standard.”. The...
Congress & CourtsInvestopedia

Understanding the Infrastructure Bills

By a vote of 69 to 30, including 19 Republicans and all 50 Democrats, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on Tues., Aug. 10, 2021. Following passage, the proposed legislation was sent to the House of Representatives where further adjustments are expected. Should the bill pass, the House and Senate will need to consolidate their respective versions for a final bill to go to President Biden for his signature.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Crypto, Auto Safety Loom as Infrastructure Flashpoints in House

The Senate’s $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure legislation faces an uphill battle in the House, where cryptocurrency, chemicals and transportation lobbyists, and advocates are jockeying to alter it to benefit their industries. The Senate’s 69-30 vote Tuesday to pass the measure marked a major step forward for President Joe Biden’s economic...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Coinspeaker

What Is in New US $1 Trillion Infrastructural Bill?

It was also revealed that the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell questioned why the government would be spending trillions “when inflation is already sticking American families with higher costs.”. The much controversial and well-debated infrastructural bill pending for days has finally being passed in 69-30 votes in the Senate. The...
Politicsgallupsun.com

Gov. supports zero-emission vehicles

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham responded to the Biden Administration’s strategy to tighten pollution rules and move the United States toward zero-emission vehicles as a means of combating the life-threatening effects of climate change in a statement Aug. 5. “New Mexico is already on the road toward adopting...

Comments / 655

Community Policy