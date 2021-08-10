Special Day at San Pascual Stables | New Horse Arena Added in the Arroyo

A South Pasadena treasure just got better with the addition of a new third arena at the San Pascual Stables in Arroyo Park. Local dignitaries, including members of the City Council, were invited to the stables last Friday, August 6, for a ribbon cutting of the newest attraction, which also featured a send-off of four nationally qualified riders who will compete this month in the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Pony Finals in Lexington, Kentucky. Headed to the event are Mary Elizabeth and Lucy Wendling of San Marino and Finley Hamilton and Kenzie Chang of Pasadena.