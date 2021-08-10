Hobo sinks, comes ashore on Waikiki
ILWACO — The F/V Hobo ran aground and partially sank Saturday, Aug. 7 near Waikiki Beach. Five occupants were safely evacuated, according to witnesses at the scene. The 1967 40-foot wood-hulled recreational vessel appeared to run aground during a salmon-fishing trip near the north tip of North Jetty early Saturday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear if the vessel struck the jetty or something else amid heavy morning fog. The vessel was subsequently beached in shallower water.www.chinookobserver.com
