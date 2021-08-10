Cancel
Public Health

Masks don't filter out germs or viruses

Daily Local News
 5 days ago

This letter is in response to the letter published in the Aug. 10 issue of the Daily Local News entitled "When it comes to masks, it’s all about the safety of others." Come now, get real—I’m an anesthesiologist; I wore masks for 45 years, to filter out particularite matter to protect patients, from myself. Masks don’t filter germs or viruses.

