Masks don't filter out germs or viruses

And we thought we were done with masks. But a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus has sparked the Centers For Disease Control to again recommend mask wearing in public places, even for those fully vaccinated. The La Crosse County Health Department has echoed that guidance, suggesting people return to wearing masks as they interact with others. This is not what we wanted to hear. About half of us didn’t like being told to wear a mask when were in the middle of the pandemic, and that sentiment hasn’t changed now that the numbers aren’t so high. And for those who got their vaccines, they are likely wondering why they are being told to mask up since they have dutifully followed the guidance and gotten their shots. Keep in mind, this is not a mandate, and it is not being enforced. But once again, individual businesses may choose to require masks on their premises, and it seems more and more common that entertainment venues and other places that attract large crowds may require masks, or at least proof of vaccination, or a recent negative test. One thing we do know is that the more people get vaccinated, the less the virus will spread, and the less likely we will be told to wear masks. So, if you don’t want to be told to wear a mask, the best step is for those who haven’t done so yet to get their shots. Then maybe we can finally put this whole thing behind us.