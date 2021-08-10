CEO Secrets: Foot Locker boss shares his advice

Public Speaking? Yikes! The thought alone is enough to make many people shiver in distaste. Public speaking has been described as one of the most common fears; feeling so many eyes on you is quite unnerving. However, there are ways to manage your anxiety and become a public speaking pro. Ivan Pacheco is a seasoned entrepreneur who has exercised their entrepreneurial skills on a number of ventures. Throughout his journey, he has faced challenges, learned lessons, and built success through his businesses. One of the biggest achievements for Ivan has been speaking in front of hundreds of thousands of people. He has traveled to 40+ and impacted so many people with his story of how he began and his journey up the entrepreneurial journey.