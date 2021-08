In last week’s column, I wrote about the psalms of lament. These are the kind of prayers we’re probably all most familiar with – the prayer where I tell God my troubles and ask God to listen to me and get me out of whatever pain I’m experiencing. Like us, the psalmist tells God what’s wrong: I’m sick, I’ve been betrayed by friends, I’m alone, etc. Also like us, the psalmist puts it back on God. In some of them, there is a reminder to God of how faithful the writer has been. Psalm 71, for example, speaks of being old and frail, and reminds God that the psalmist has always been faithful and praised God. There is a little bit of a challenge to God. If I’ve been so good, then surely you have to take care of me now.