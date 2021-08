Some of music’s most extreme bands will converge on the Las Vegas Strip this week for an annual festival that always delivers the high-powered goods over a three-day period: The Psycho Las Vegas festival. Dozens of bands are part of this year’s festival, highlighted by American metal groups Deafheaven, pictured, and Danzig. And while the perception might be that this festival is only for the head-banging crowd, think again: The bill also features pop/rock band The Flaming Lips, rapper GZA, and rocker Ty Segall, all of whom are known for their wide-ranging discographies.