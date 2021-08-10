NEW TIME! – To beat the heat, we will starting at 11 A.M. This one has it all! Over 400 lots! Fishing equipment including over 100 lures, and a knife collection with over 50 knives, daggers, swords. How about Canterbury CC and lots of Golf and PGA memorabilia, clubs. Pre-WWII postcards and valentine cards, other paper, old photos, over 300 CD’s, 45’s and 78’s all genres, bar mirrors, appliances, chairs. Great furniture: maple dining room set with hutch, 2 bedroom sets, couches, tables and chairs, appliances, antiques, hand tools, tool boxes, power tools: Craftsman LT1500 riding mower, trimmers, power washer, 2 generators, electric trolling motor, households, china including ”Horizon /Steubenville” nice flat ware some sterling, books of all kinds, jewelry, advertising, coins, framed paintings and wall hangers, so much more still uncovering treasures from over the years spanning 3 generations. Auction by order of Terry and Marge Bonar. For photos and updates – auctionzip.com Auctioneer # 4877. TERMS: Cash or check with proper ID, Major Credit Cards. A 4% Buyers premium will be added to hammer price. (waived for Cash or Check ) Food available.
