Penn State football | 'Driven to overcome odds': O'Brien salutes former players, recounts response to 'unprecedented' challenges in 2 seasons under NCAA sanctions (video)

From bylines to Stanley Cups, Tom McMillan’s legacy is intertwined with the Penguins. Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo are joined by Tom McMillan, a former Post-Gazette writer and recently retired Vice President of Communications for the Penguins, to discuss his career as a journalist and his role in the team’s organization. He shares what it was like writing about phenom Mario Lemieux, watching hockey become important to Pittsburgh, going through the franchise’s dark days, winning the Stanley Cup (multiple times) and more.