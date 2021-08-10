Penn State football | 'Driven to overcome odds': O'Brien salutes former players, recounts response to 'unprecedented' challenges in 2 seasons under NCAA sanctions (video)
STATE COLLEGE – Although Bill O’Brien spent just two seasons as Penn State’s head football coach, he brought stability and guided an embattled program through unprecedented times – maintaining the team’s winning tradition and providing a bridge to success seen under James Franklin. O’Brien led the Nittany Lions to a...www.meadvilletribune.com
Comments / 0