People tend to go outside much more often in the summer than when the days are shorter and colder. The sun is much stronger and obviously shines for many more hours in the summer than it is during the winter months. Using hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen is a smart way to protect against the sun’s strong rays causing damage to your eyes and skin. However, there are several sunscreen brands that are formulated with benzene. Benzene is a chemical that has been linked to causing leukemia which is a cancer of the body’s bone marrow and lymphatic system. Sunscreen, like other products, must be tested for safety before they are released and sold to the public.