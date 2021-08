The Area Shaded in RED is the closed portion of Jake Gayle Rd which will be CLOSED till further notice. Emergency Road Closure Notice Jake Gayle Road Between CR 900 N and CR 750 N The road closure will be take place on Jake Gayle Road, Between CR 900 N and CR 750N – near the address of 8367 N Jake Gayle Road. This closure begins immediately and will be closed until further notice to replace a structure. Road closure signs will be posted. Jefferson County Highway Department 812-273-1708.