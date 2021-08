The Oregon Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program documents the story of fatalities in an effort to find the root causes of workplace deaths. They use this information as a resource to develop prevention and outreach tools in the form of toolbox talks and presentations. Opportunities to participate in a Stand-Down Event as a part of the National Campaign to Prevent Falls is a valuable resource in the effort to prevent serious falls. The goal for employers should be to get people to go home safely every day. Find an opportunity for your team to participate in a Stand-Down to learn safety practices to prevent falls. Find out more at http://www.cdc.gov/niosh/face and National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction | Occupational Safety and Health Administration (osha.gov).