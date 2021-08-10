Mississippi reports 3,488 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day case count of entire pandemic

TUPELO • Mississippi has reached a new milestone in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the 3,488 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, along with 38 new deaths as a result of the virus. It’s the highest single-day case count of the entire pandemic.

The previous record high was set Jan. 7, 2021 with 3,255 cases.

The number of confirmed daily cases has continued to rise throughout the month of August, with 2,821 cases reported Aug. 4, followed by 3,164 on Aug. 5.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared MSDH’s update on Twitter and said based on historical trends, today’s positive cases will translate into about 73 deaths in coming days, which were “almost all preventable.”

He added that he has reverted to listening to Red Hot Chili Peppers in the morning, “a long standing indication of irrepressible frustration” for him.

The message came one day after Dobbs said there were zero ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals, and more than 200 patients were waiting in ERs for a hospital room.

Mississippi’s COVID-19 Daily Total as of August 9, 2021.

As of Aug. 8, there were 1349 COVID patients in Mississippi hospitals, 205 of them on ventilators.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in an ICU had temporarily leveled off at 345, down slightly from a high of 346 the previous day.

There are 69 COVID-positive in-patients in the North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) system as of Tuesday.

NMHS officials announced last week during a press conference in Tupelo that they face an ongoing staff shortage as the highly contagious delta variant continues to cause a surge in cases across the state.

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through August 7, 2021.

But as COVID cases continue to climb, so do vaccination rates.

After reaching a low of 19,956 doses administered between June 27 and July 3, vaccinations have increased week-over-week throughout July and August – up to 61,822 doses administered from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.

A total of 2,273,490 vaccine doses have been administered, with 1,056,682 Mississippians fully vaccinated as of Aug. 9.