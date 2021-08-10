Cancel
My reading of the NCAA...

By VBHOO
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

...is that professionals can not go to the college ranks to participate in that sport but may enter the college ranks to participate in other sports. One caveat would be if the athlete had ever started their NCAA Eligibility Clock, he or she might run out of NCAA eligibility even if they were not attending school. About the only things that can halt that clock are religious missions or military service or equivalents including medical hardship.

virginia.sportswar.com

College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Darin Hinshaw joins Gus Malzahn’s Central Florida coaching staff

Darin Hinshaw is going back to where he got his start in college football. The former Kentucky quarterbacks coach will return to his alma mater to join Gus Malzahn’s coaching staff as an analyst for the Central Florida Knights, the school announced Monday. It’s Hinshaw’s first move since he joined...
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
College SportsPosted by
Axios

The NCAA's summer of change

The college sports landscape has changed more this summer than at any other point in history, as the NCAA grapples with new rules and shifting power dynamics. The state of play: When NCAA competition resumes this fall, everyone involved — from student-athletes and coaches, to universities and fans — will be entering a new world.
College SportsRealGM

NCAA Daily Leaders

FIC (Floor Impact Counter): A formula to encompass all aspects of the box score into a single statistic. The intent of the statistic is similar to other efficiency stats, but assists, shot creation and offensive rebounding are given greater importance. Created by Chris Reina in 2007. Formula: (Points + ORB....
MLBwxbc1043.com

Sports: Olympics; MLB; NCAA

TOKYO (AP) — The gold medals are beginning to trickle in for U.S track and field athletes at the Tokyo Games. Sydney McLaughlin has broken her own world record to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 51.46 seconds. She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish.
College SportsScranton Times

Intentional foul on NCAA

A scathing report on the NCAA’s discriminatory treatment of women’s basketball builds on the ham-handed organization’s epic losing streak. It has mishandled everything from massive academic cheating at the University of North Carolina to the forced “amateur” status of uncompensated students as their schools rake in billions of dollars.
College Sportsvanquishthefoe.com

BYU Football to Schedule Home-and-Home Series with Miami

*Update: BYU made the news official. The good news keeps rolling in. College Football insider Brett McMurphy is reporting that BYU and Miami are scheduling a home-and-home series. BYU will travel to Miami in 2026 and Miami will go to Provo in 2028. This would be the first time both schools have played since BYU beat #1 Miami in Provo in 1990.
College SportsArkansas Online

Baylor resolution vexing for NCAA

The NCAA infractions committee's decision against punishing Baylor for its mishandling of sexual assault allegations in a sprawling scandal involving football players was jarring -- even to the committee. Joel Maturi, the chief hearing officer and a member of the committee for eight years, said the case was troubling for...
College Sportschatsports.com

NCAA Champ Cameron Burrell

Track star Cameron Burrell -- former NCAA champion and godson of the legendary Carl Lewis -- passed away at the age of 26 years old, his family announced Tuesday. Burrell was a star at the University of Houston ... capturing the 100m championship in 2018. CB also anchored Houston's 4x100m relay team. Bottom line, he was the fastest college athlete in the U.S.
College Sportssicem365.com

Five Takeaways from the NCAA's findings on Baylor investigation

To conclude SicEm365 Radio’s show, Paul Catalina gave his five thoughts on the findings of the NCAA investigation into the Baylor Football program that concluded on Wednesday. 5. The problem was much larger than the athletic department. 4. There was no lack of institutional control. 3. There was only one...
College Sportsbaylor.edu

NCAA Decision

Baylor proactively initiated contact with the NCAA regarding potential violations on May 25, 2016, and appeared before the NCAA Committee on Infractions Dec. 14-15, 2020. Since our University was first chartered in 1845, we have strived in every possible way to stay true to our Christian mission and to live by our core convictions, including a commitment to support, encourage and expect excellence in all undertakings. Excellence is our expectation at Baylor in all aspects of our University, yet excellence must also come with virtue and integrity.
College Sportssportswar.com

Standard NCAA ruling

WTF - so if I offered athletes and some non athletes 100K in cash I didnt violate NCAA rules? If a school sweeps all allegations of rape, drugs etc, then the NCAA says it doesnt violate their bylaws?

