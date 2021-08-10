Choosing the Right Photography Backpack

We spend a lot of time deciding on what camera body and lens to get. The same applies to the lighting equipment as well. But when it comes to camera bags, most of us really don’t put in a lot of thought. Usually we end up getting whichever is the cheapest or something that’s barely functional. If you’re really serious about photography, you will probably want to spend some time carefully selecting the right camera backpack for you. Today we have photographer Jessica Kobeissi reviewing her four favorite photography backpacks. If you’re not sure about what things you should look for when getting a camera bag, be sure to watch the video: