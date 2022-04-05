This 4.6-Star Rated Smart Air Fryer Works with Alexa and Is On Sale for $89 Today

Click here to read the full article.

Along with the advent of smart light bulbs , smart light switches, smart TVs , and smart doorbells , enters another equally intuitive product: the smart air fryer. Sounds intriguing, right? Yeah, we thought so too. And as luck would have it, there’s one on sale for just $89 today.

That’s right, you can get the Proscenic Smart Air Fryer XL for only $89 which is a really steep discount given its original price tag of $129.

If you already have an air fryer and are looking to upgrade, this is the perfect time to do so. And if you’re new to the air fryer world, you’ll certainly be off to a good start with the Prosecenic smart air fryer. With its innovative specs, which effortlessly add smart capabilities to the already modern convenience of an air fryer, it’ll help you prepare all of your favorite foods quickly and easily.

Wondering if the Proscenic Air Fryer XL is a good fit for you? Amazon users seem to love it. It comes backed with perfect reviews from over 5,000 reviewers who rave about its large capacity and simple use.

For those looking to convert their homes into smart homes , this is one product that should definitely be on your list. And today, you can get it at a fraction of the price.

Buy: Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL $89.00

About the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL

The Proscenic Smart Air Fryer XL allows you to control your air fryer from your phone via Alexa and also connects to WiFi, giving you the free reign to schedule, adjust, monitor, and customize the cooking process of your favorite foods. There are three combination functions: schedule, menu, and keep warm. You can choose one, or two, or all three to customize your breakfast, lunch, and dinner any way you want. The manufacturer notes that this feature is something that other air fryer brands don’t have yet. So, it’s without a doubt that your air fryer will be the smartest on the block.

This air fryer may not have the name recognition of similar products from DASH, Ninja or COSORI, but it does have a few important things going for it. First, it’s earned nearly 6,800 reviews from Amazon customers and has an overall 4.6-star rating. On top of that, it’s just a fraction of the cost of other air fryers, most of which won’t connect to voice assistants or apps.

With this product, you’ll also get access to the ProscenicHome app where you can find lots of amazingly delicious recipes to prepare at your leisure.

At $89, this Proscenic Smart Air Fryer XL deal won’t last long, so take advantage of this Amazon coupon while you can!



