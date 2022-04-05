ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This 4.6-Star Rated Smart Air Fryer Works with Alexa and Is On Sale for $89 Today

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewbWV_0bNuC2xK00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with the advent of smart light bulbs , smart light switches, smart TVs , and smart doorbells , enters another equally intuitive product: the smart air fryer. Sounds intriguing, right? Yeah, we thought so too. And as luck would have it, there’s one on sale for just $89 today.

That’s right, you can get the Proscenic Smart Air Fryer XL for only $89 which is a really steep discount given its original price tag of $129.

If you already have an air fryer and are looking to upgrade, this is the perfect time to do so. And if you’re new to the air fryer world, you’ll certainly be off to a good start with the Prosecenic smart air fryer. With its innovative specs, which effortlessly add smart capabilities to the already modern convenience of an air fryer, it’ll help you prepare all of your favorite foods quickly and easily.

Wondering if the Proscenic Air Fryer XL is a good fit for you? Amazon users seem to love it. It comes backed with perfect reviews from over 5,000 reviewers who rave about its large capacity and simple use.

For those looking to convert their homes into smart homes , this is one product that should definitely be on your list. And today, you can get it at a fraction of the price.

SAVE 31% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgLN4_0bNuC2xK00


Buy: Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL $89.00

About the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL

The Proscenic Smart Air Fryer XL allows you to control your air fryer from your phone via Alexa and also connects to WiFi, giving you the free reign to schedule, adjust, monitor, and customize the cooking process of your favorite foods. There are three combination functions: schedule, menu, and keep warm. You can choose one, or two, or all three to customize your breakfast, lunch, and dinner any way you want. The manufacturer notes that this feature is something that other air fryer brands don’t have yet. So, it’s without a doubt that your air fryer will be the smartest on the block.

This air fryer may not have the name recognition of similar products from DASH, Ninja or COSORI, but it does have a few important things going for it. First, it’s earned nearly 6,800 reviews from Amazon customers and has an overall 4.6-star rating. On top of that, it’s just a fraction of the cost of other air fryers, most of which won’t connect to voice assistants or apps.

Related: The Best Air Fryers To Buy Right Now

With this product, you’ll also get access to the ProscenicHome app where you can find lots of amazingly delicious recipes to prepare at your leisure.

At $89, this Proscenic Smart Air Fryer XL deal won’t last long, so take advantage of this Amazon coupon while you can!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umNr3_0bNuC2xK00


Buy: Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL $89.00

Be the First To Know About New Deals! Follow SPY on Twitter…

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $17 Drill Bush Sets Plus $50 Kindles for a Limited Time (Yes, Really)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on heating and cold packs for sore muscles, and a lightning Deal on a set of brush and scrubber attachments for your power drill that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Yesterday we got things...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 10 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
BGR.com

Get #1 best-selling Alexa smart plugs for under $5 each today

Everyone loves smart home gadgets and it’s pretty easy to see why. They can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in the future, especially with Amazon Alexa smart plugs that let you control things with simple voice commands!
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

This AquaSonic Electric Toothbrush Set Has A 4.6 Star Rating And Is Only $29 At Amazon Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Guys, get in here. We’ve got some great details on a new deal that you’re not going to want to miss. Today you can get AquaSonic’s Black Series Whitening Toothbrush for just $29.95, which is 50% off its original price of $59.95. For those not familiar, AquaSonic’sBlack Series Whitening Toothbrush is one of Amazon’s top-selling products. In 2021, SPY listed it as one of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy, touting its impressive...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Tvs#Air Fryer#Smart Homes#Spy Com
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Less Than $20 Today!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether working from home or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which can make a big difference when chatting it up remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide on the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best cheap Air Fryer sales and deals in Australia for March 2022

Air Fryers have never been more popular in Australia, which is why we're rounding up the best cheap air fryer sales below, so you can join in on the hottest cooking trend while also getting the best deal. The following range of air fryers has been carefully hand-picked to provide...
OIL PRICES
SPY

A Perfectly Rated Ninja Air Fryer That Fries, Roasts, Bakes, Reheats an Dehydrates Is On Sale For $99 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t jumped onto the air fryer craze yet, this is your moment. Today, you can get the Ninja Air Fryer XL for $99.99 at Amazon.  This discount is an impressive price break, knocking $60 off its original price of $159.99. This near-perfect rated air fryer just about does it all: air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. You name it; it does it. Enjoy french fries, wings, jerky, dried fruits, chips, and...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Eufy vs. Wyze: Which Brand Boasts the Better Camera System?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Subscription Service and Overall Cost Indoor Security Cameras Outdoor Security Cameras Video Doorbell Cameras Verdict: Eufy vs. Wyze When considering what security camera system to outfit your home with, we’ve already covered some of the big guns in the space like Amazon and Google. But there are plenty of other worthy matchups in the space, including Eufy vs. Wyze, two brands that specialize in-home security cameras. They’ve got you covered, whether it’s a video doorbell, an...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Has Extended the Sale on Its New Line of Omni 4K Smart TVs – Now Starting at $320

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With March Madness, there are a lot of sports fans watching the action on sub-standard TVs and really wishing they had upgraded sooner. And that’s a shame because March was actually the perfect time to invest in a new feature-rich smart TV. Last month, we told SPY readers that Amazon was offering a month-long discount on its new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Smart TV. This is the first smart TV produced by Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Searching for a New Bed? Here Are the Best Places To Buy a Mattress Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When you consider the average person may spend around half their life in bed, the importance of making it a comfortable place to chill out, rest and get a good night’s sleep cannot be overstated. Key elements include pleasant surroundings, a solid bed foundation and a comfortable set of sheets. But it’s perhaps your mattress choice that is most pivotal in this equation. To help you find the best mattress for your individual...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Allergy Season Is Coming: This 4.6-Star Air Purifier Is $195 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is in the air, and with that comes the unfortunate nuisance of pollen, dander, dust, and ugh — allergies. As the seasons change, pollen begins to hit the air, and those of us with sensitivities start to suffer from sneezing, scratchy throats and itchy eyes. While there’s not much you can do to control the outside atmosphere, using the best air purifier inside your home can help provide some major relief. Today, we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Game Changer: Alexa Can Now Give Advanced Notifications of Upcoming Deals on Your Favorite Products

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It’s hard work sniffing out some of the best deals around, which is probably the reason why our readers visit us so often. Shoppers already know the gold mine of deals that come from Amazon, a popular go-to destination for many of them. However, it can sometimes take a long time before a favorite item they’ve been eying is discounted. Well, you don’t have to worry about that anymore. Starting today, Alexa can provide...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Try a Jump Rope Workout to Crush Your Weight Loss Goals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Jump Rope Benefits Jump Rope Workout for Beginners The Best Jump Rope Workout The Best Jump Ropes To Buy Spring is in full swing, and these few months of blooming flowers and warmer weather mark a critical moment in the annual fitness calendar. It’s a time to both reassess your New Year’s Resolutions from way back in January, and an opportunity to start building that coveted beach body, whatever that means to you. If your idea of...
WEIGHT LOSS
SPY

9 Cabinet Organizers That Will Transform Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re like most people, your cabinets are a bit of a danger zone. You’re not 100% sure what’s hidden in the back, and, to be honest, you really don’t want to put your hand back there. But that’s a shame because it means you aren’t utilizing your cabinet space effectively. That’s why we recommend investing in a few different cabinet organizers. Not only will these tidy up your cabinets, but they’ll also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy