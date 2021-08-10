The World’s Oldest Restaurant (That Is Still Open)

Manhattan might have the longest-standing Jewish congregation in the country, but Newport, Rhode Island, claims the oldest synagogue. Dedicated in 1763, Touro Synagogue served a thriving colonial Sephardic Jewish community, and stands today as a testament to principles of religious tolerance in America. The historic building and adjacent Loeb Visitors Center are open year-round, and attract visitors from across the globe, notes docent Lew Keen. During a recent tour, he said historians believe that around 1658, 15 Jewish families sailed from Barbados into Newport harbor. Having heard that earlier Jewish settlers in New Amsterdam had been ill-treated, the new arrivals chose instead a colony of multiple faiths led by those who, like Rhode Island founder Roger Williams, insisted on the separation of church and state. “That was revolutionary in its time,” Keen reminded visitors. “So, the families found life was good here. So good, that in 1677 the community had the money to purchase land, up the hill from the Old Quarter, that is now the oldest existing Jewish burial ground in the country.”