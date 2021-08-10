Cancel
Politics

Republic Services unable to complete route, will finish Wednesday

By Staff reports
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 3 days ago
Due to a truck breakdown at the end of shift Tuesday, Republic Services was not able to complete the recycling route. The trash collector firm will service the area first thing Wednesday morning before starting the usual route. The area affected is shown above. Photo provided

Due to a truck breakdown at the end of shift Tuesday, Republic Services was not able to complete the recycling route. The trash collector firm will service the area first thing Wednesday morning before starting the usual route.

According to a press release, Republic Services apologizes for any inconvenience, but wanted to make sure residents were aware of the incomplete collection route.

The area affected appears in the map.

