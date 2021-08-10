MNN is New York City’s Best Source For Local Election News and Information
Manhattan Neighborhood Network proved once again that their local primary election coverage was the city’s “go to” source for NYC local primary election news and information. MNN’s coverage of the recent New York City primaries left no doubt that their inclusive and comprehensive coverage of the candidates and their political positions had a tremendous impact on the hundreds of thousands of viewers that viewed MNN’s election programming.www.mnn.org
