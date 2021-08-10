Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

The former finalist is continuing his quest to spread the word about West African cuisine in the U.S. and he’s partnering with Ayo Foods to do just that. Time. That’s the No. 1 ingredient every home cook trying to whip up a West African meal in their kitchen needs to have on their list. So says former Top Chef contestant Eric Adjepong. “You need a bit of time,” the 33-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Yeah you can make a meal in 30 minutes, sure. But to get the full flavor profile, the full extraction of the spices and the herbs and every other ingredient, you need a little bit of time to let things braise and stew.”