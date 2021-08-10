Cancel
Economy

Member Info for cheltonian

 3 days ago

Or just leave a forum that you give nothing to or gives nothing to you. I am very happy to listen to alternative views, that’s healthy but please, the childish ankle biting is both opaque and pathetic. Swap email addresses and don’t waste my time. Enough !. RE: Opinion on...

Member Info for Mefakescientist

Sareum Is run by Doctors who are on the cusp of something extraordinary incase need reminder recent signals to be conservatively bullish:. 1. Sareum at taking charge with recent investment rounds > note no third party financial firms involved as with others helping with raising funds they are doing this themself with ease and leading the charge recently > millions raised HNWI are not day traders i can’t see them accepting even 15-20p.
Member Info for Wisheyedbortum

I was trying to make sense of the AVA6000 trial schedule to see if there could be any indications of the progress achieved that might affect the sp well before the end of the year. The first recipient is suffering with pancreatic cancer which as I understand is notoriously difficult to diagnose until it has got a real hold and that death is more than likely the eventual outcome. So is this trial a "last resort" and if affimers cause problems, the patient would have died anyway? So I wonder, if this patient is the "guineapig" for the very first ever Affimer trial, if further patients are dosed, would that mean that affimers don't cause immediate problems and are relatively safe to continue to use in the trial? Would this news, if published, affect the sp. There are 80 patients in total for the trial so I would have thought that after about 40 patients, affimers should have proved their worth and it would be a case of escalating the dose of Doxorubicin. A simplistic view, I know, but I think the sp could be going up earlier than we think if we are kept up to date with news. If it also means that our trial patients survive, how great would that be?
Member Info for Amphiprion1

It is standard practice & commonplace for directors to sell an appropriate proportion of shares to cover tax liabilities & exercise costs following exercise of options. It literally happens every day on Lse. Not so many people have hundreds of thousands of pounds lying around to meet those obligations every time an exercise of options takes place!
Member Info for Petesfortune

Get ready for dump tomorrow morning. After carefully recalculation and risks I think this will go as far as 12p upon spud announcements slight pull back whilst drilling around 10p then move back up to 15p in to drill. If predator oil and zphr can do it why can't ADV...
Member Info for paulbpmurphy

My thoughts exactly. His tone is usually cautious and his assessments are usually filled with caveats. Not this interview. Something has changed. We may get an RNS or two this week.
Member Info for Sidneysideline

… like posting at 00.49? Absolute drivel… water down the booze and take a day off fella!. Bob… you talk of buying under 1p… irrespective of the opening price the buying will be immense… my recent calcs on ramped up injection/production and a steady oil price of $75 has pushed up my near term targets. I genuinely thought I was happy with my ‘copl lot’… however, there is literally nothing out there at the moment to move me away and entice me to slice… a defo buy for big Sid on the opening… am I way off the mark predicting 5p by Christmas? Well let’s see eh!
Member Info for ihalliwell10

At this price i will be re investing the divi, so I should imagine others will to, I got in at sub 110, so happy to hold for the medium term, I saw a broker note suggesting a move towards 155, if at year end we are around the 125 level that would do me nicely, slowly and steady rise to historical levels of towards 175+ over the medium term. DYOR.
Member Info for smallfishbigpond

It’s not the fact that I speak for other people that riles you, it’s the fact I’m right when I do.600M shares are owned by people who believe in him you say? Or they would sell them you say?. 5,999,999 are 40 - 75% under water and can’t afford to...
Member Info for Observe1978

In the artemis thread @hopefullygold refered to an old interview with Lenigas. Seeing it againg made we aware again how GGP is (still) depending on retail... Worldwide there are a lot of thing happening, but retailers mostly aren t as organised in their positioning as institutional money and to use a populair expression. Their hands sometimes are a little weaker ( for example they have bills to pay with that same money ).
Member Info for Notorious72

RE: AGM announcement - nothing more.23 Jul 2021 10:02. You're in a pandemic and we keep hearing 'sales have not been significant to date' and 'encouraging conversations are on-going with potential partners around the world' just doesn't add up with the 'bigger boat' comment. Excellent relationship with Volz ...list goes on. Just hope us shareholders will see our losses recover soon enough. Poor show once again by the company but they need to smash it at this P4H event in September where they are sponsors. Just don't screw that one up as well.
Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Stimulus Check Update: Further Possibility Of A Fourth Payment

While the decreasing rate of unemployment numbers in the US has its advantages, it doesn’t bode well for those who have hoped for a stimulus check. This comes as the Biden administration has been looking towards another way to juice the gradually recovering economy. Till July, the rate of unemployment...
Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.

