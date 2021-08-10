Cancel
SR 20 reopens

By Forrest Camire
KGMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Tuesday, Washington’s State Route 20 is reopen with some precautions. There is currently a reduced speed zone of 35 m.p.h. between milepost 147 and 171 while fire response activity continues in the area. Travelers should expect longer than normal travel times, and are asked not attempt to pass...

