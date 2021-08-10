Cancel
Golf

Mack shoots 64 to win decisively at APGA Tour Championship

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Willie Mack III ran off three early birdies to pull away and closed with an 8-under 64 on Tuesday for a six-shot victory in the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship. The victory was worth $27,500 to Mack. He earned $10,000 for the victory at the TPC Sugarloaf,...

www.ftimes.com

