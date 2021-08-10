Cancel
Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Esposito made an immediate mark on the Chicago Blackhawks and a lasting impression on the NHL. Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Famer who spent almost his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks, died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

