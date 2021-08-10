Cancel
MacDermid Graphics Solutions Adds Photopolymer Plate Production Line

MacDermid Graphics Solutions, a global leader in flexographic platemaking and printing solutions, announces the groundbreaking of a new photopolymer plate production line at its manufacturing facility in Wigan, UK. The new line will double MacDermid’s current production capacity and will be the primary supply source for customers throughout Europe, Africa, The Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

