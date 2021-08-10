Mont. grandfather tortured and killed 12-year-old boy who was staying with him after his dad died
A Montana grandfather has pleaded guilty to homicide for his part in torturing his grandson to death in February 2020. It was confirmed that James Sasser Jr. pleaded guilty to felony deliberate homicide, criminal child endangerment, and tampering with a witness on Monday morning. Sasser admitted to taking part in the death of his grandson, 12-year-old James "Alex" Hurley.www.carolinacoastonline.com
