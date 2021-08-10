Cancel
Public Safety

Mont. grandfather tortured and killed 12-year-old boy who was staying with him after his dad died

carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Montana grandfather has pleaded guilty to homicide for his part in torturing his grandson to death in February 2020. It was confirmed that James Sasser Jr. pleaded guilty to felony deliberate homicide, criminal child endangerment, and tampering with a witness on Monday morning. Sasser admitted to taking part in the death of his grandson, 12-year-old James "Alex" Hurley.

