With lyrics by the great Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story was initially simply a collaboration between composer Leonard Bernstein and choreographer Jerome Robbins. The idea had initially been suggested by Robbins in 1949 and he and Bernstein worked on it for the following years on and off, but it was only when Sondheim came on board was there a period of concentrated effort on the production. It was initially planned to be based on a conflict between Catholics and Jews, until the pair read a headline about gang violence between Mexican and white people and realised there was a more pressing issue they could focus on.