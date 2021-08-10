Cancel
Skin Care

Don’t Skip Your Regular Teeth Cleanings!

By Sunny Smiles
sunnysmilesep.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you brushing often enough? Do you do a good job of making flossing part of your daily routine? If so, you are maintaining an important line of defense for your smile. Throughout each day, our teeth are vulnerable to the buildup of harmful oral bacteria as well as food debris from our meals and snacks. Good daily habits help you fight their accumulation, which lowers your risk for problems with tartar buildup, dental decay, and gingivitis. With that being said, your preventive care should not come from you alone, as the services that your dentist provides are also important. Sunny Smiles provides beneficial teeth cleanings and exams for patients of all ages, which help control the buildup of tartar that can cause more risks for dental trouble over time.

