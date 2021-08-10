Cancel
Law Enforcement

Civic Holiday Weekend enforcement

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
renfrewtoday.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are reporting the results of the Civic Holiday long weekend traffic safety initiative. The campaign took place from July 30 through August 2nd, with a primary focus put on the Move Over Law which requires drivers to slow down and proceed with caution when approaching an emergency vehicle, (including tow trucks), parked on the side of a highway with its lights activated.

