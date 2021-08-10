Joel Payamps called up, Edward Olivares sent down

It was inevitable, the I-29 shuffle continues. The Royals have called up reliever Joel Payamps and have sent down outfielder Edward Olivares to Triple-A Omaha following Monday’s eleven-inning loss to the Yankees. The Royals used seven relievers in the 8-6 loss. This is the sixth time Olivares has been optioned to the minors this season. The Royals acquired Payamps from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations back on July 21. The 27-year old right-hander is on his fourth organization, and has a 2.92 ERA in 37 big league innings over parts of the last three seasons. Originally signed by the Rockies out of the Dominican Republic, Payamps broke into the big leagues with the Diamondbacks in 2019. His fastball averages 94 mph and he brings a four-pitch mix with a sinker, slider, and change up. He gave up five runs in seven innings with 12 strikeouts for Triple-A Omaha, and has a career 4.18 ERA in the minors with 7.8 strikeouts-per-nine innings and 2.8 walks-per-nine innings. The Olivares.