Royals TV viewership down slightly from 2019, amid larger MLB ratings drop

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers haven’t quite returned to baseball yet. Baseball is back for a full-season this year, but the television viewers have not quite returned, according to a report from Maury Brown at Forbes. He analyzed television ratings from the first-half of the MLB season and found that while ratings are up 2 percent from last year’s 60-game shortened season, they’re still down 12 percent from the last full baseball season in 2019. All but six teams (not including Toronto, which is not included in Nielsen ratings) have suffered a ratings decline from 2019 this year, including the Royals, who are down about 2 percent from the last full MLB season. On average, about 39,000 TV households are tuning into Royals games this year, down from 40,000 in 2019. Those ratings do not reflect streaming numbers. Sinclair Broadcasting purchased the Fox Sports family of regional sports networks, including Fox Sports Kansas City (FSKC) in 2019 and re-branded them, with FSKC now known as Bally Sports Kansas City.

www.yardbarker.com

