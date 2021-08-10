Starting and Running a College Consulting Practice

Independent educational consultants (IECs) help students and families navigate the complex college admissions process. While most IECs center their practice around college admissions, some IECs specialize in connecting students with special secondary school options such as boarding or therapeutic schools. Educational consulting is a $2 billion industry, with average to moderate growth projected through 2025 (per IBISWorld). The industry has no specific licensing requirements, yet most practicing IECs earn a certificate in college consulting through a university, undertake a practicum or internship with a mentor, join national and regional professional organizations, regularly attend professional development conferences and visit colleges, and once they have achieved the requisite experience level, many go on to receive additional certifications such as the Certified Educational Planner credential. Despite the scandal surrounding Operation Varsity Blues in 2019, most IECs are members of professional organizations that require members to adhere to strict ethical policies (national organizations include IECA, HECA, NACAC and AICEP).