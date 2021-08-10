Local start-up Speckles promotes #SOLR campaign
[St. Louis, MO, August 10, 2021] Speckles App, created by St. Louis-based Speckles, is a free, location-aware, photo-based app that helps the user find specials and discounts at restaurants and bars in their neighborhoods. “Think of it as a food and drink bulletin board, but on your phone,” explains founder Michael Wangia. #SOLR is a moniker for Save Our Local Restaurants. Its purpose is to draw attention to the local restaurant scene, by exploring ways to engage the local food service industry through the communities they serve.www.stltoday.com
