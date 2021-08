Somewhere along the way, passwords became a big business all their own. Password managers have emerged as a distinctive industry, while data breaches can make even the cleverest of passwords vulnerable to the efforts of hackers. While the idea of setting a password once for a specific account and then letting it be for several years sounds appealing, it’s also one with more than a few flaws in 2021 — and one that ignores the presence of malicious hackers looking for personal data, opportunities for fraud or some combination of the two.