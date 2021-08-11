Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

HIGHLIGHTS: Spurs take on Bulls in second game at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkOpf_0bNtlp0K00

GAME RECAP

First quarter

San Antonio’s sophomore stars had another frustrating start to this contest, as Devin Vassell repeated his 1-5 shooting start and Tre Jones lost the ball on one of his first possessions. A few of those misses by Vassell got put back in the hoop, including one of the most Summer League-ey possessions you could ever hope to see.

San Antonio was able to build a 26-14 lead after the first quarter, and it was the other guys who stepped up and delivered Jaylen Morris scored 10 points in the period, and Malik Newman continued his impressive Summer League run.

DeMar DeRozan was spotted courtside with Bulls coach Billy Donovan, watching his new team play against the rookies he helped mentor last season

Second quarter

The defensive intensity was already good, but really picked up for the Spurs in the second. Vassell was a catalyst for that, making several solid plays in transition and at the rim.

In an offensive role reversal, Vassell found Jones at the arc for a triple that he calmly knocked down. Rookie Joe Wieskamp got in on the action as well, catching and shooting and hitting a pair of triples. That made it his first pro game with multiple threes.

Tre Jones made a series of solid decisions as the lead ball handler, driving to the cup, drawing fouls, finishing crafty layups and involving his teammates. He finished the half with 10 points, and San Antonio led 52-37

Vassell asked out of the game in the second quarter and headed to the locker room. The Spurs announced that he was experiencing tightness in his right hamstring, and wouldn’t return to the game.

Third quarter

Tre Jones continued to attack with control and aggression, displaying the kind of craft that you’d expect to see from a second-year lead guard at Summer League. Some of the finishes were downright special.

He did wind up taking a tumble and grabbing his ankle, but he remained in the game and looked to be fine.

Chicago outscored the Spurs 29-17 in the third, cutting their deficit to 69-66 heading to the fourth.

Fourth quarter

The Bulls opened the final period with a 15-2 run with Jones out of the ballgame, making it a 44-19 run going back to the start of the second half. That put them in front by double digits.

Tre Jones led the charge helping the Spurs chip away at the lead when he checked back in. There were a few shots in close that he missed, but was able to recover and put it back in.

San Antonio got a few big shots down the stretch from Malik Newman, who helped trim it to a single possession deficit.

The Spurs needed a stop down three, the Bulls seemed to target Joe Wieskamp in pick and roll, and it ended in a ferocious dunk for Patrick Williams.

Jones took it to the rim strong again, giving him 23 for the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Spurs fell, 92-89.

Pregame

After three games in Utah and their first game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the Summer League Spurs are still searching for their first win.

San Antonio started slow on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as second-year players Tre Jones and Devin Vassell both stumbled out of the gate. They both turned it around, as Jones finished with 16 points and 8 assists while Vassell had 23 points despite a poor shooting performance, but they couldn't execute on the final play and fell 91-89.

Jones said that he needed to knock some rust off in his first game back after banging his head, and he did just that as he continued to attack the rim and create for himself and his teammates.

"At the end of the day, I think once he started getting going and kinda found his rhythm, he got all of us going. Started going downhill, started getting to the cup, started playing good defense, and after that that translated everything for us and we really started getting going. He was leading the huddles and bringing us all in, and me and him are the leaders of this team, and we're getting everything together. I'm disappointed that we lost this game, cause we were supposed to win this one, but we've got three more and I'm ready to get to it."

Vassell and the other summer Spurs don't need to wait long for their next shot at victory in Vegas, as they'll face off against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with video highlights and analysis from the arena. Follow @RealTomPetrini on Twitter for the latest.

Comments / 0

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Malik Newman
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Jaylen Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Las Vegas#Nba Summer League#Demar#The Summer Spurs#The Thomas Mack Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBA247Sports

WATCH: Spurs’ Tre Jones hits game-winner vs. Hornets

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones is showing out at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The former Duke standout erupted for 34 points and capped it off with a game-winner in the final seconds to lift his team to a 106-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday afternoon.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Duke basketball teammates reuniting in Las Vegas Summer League

Duke basketball treasures Tre Jones and Justin Robinson are together again. It’s early March 2020, and the Duke basketball team is walking off the court after beating UNC in the regular-season finale. Justin Robinson just had the game of his life on Senior Night, and Tre Jones just dropped 21 points and 11 assists against Cole Anthony.
NBANBA

2021 Summer League Standouts, Day 8

A look at top performers from Las Vegas on Day 8 of Summer League:. No player came up bigger Thursday than Tre Jones, who scored a game-high 34 points and hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining to push the Spurs past the Hornets. Jones’ points total was the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Duke basketball star Tre Jones gives UNC fans nightmares again

Former Duke basketball standout gave North Carolina fans some horrid flashbacks. It has been a while since former Duke basketball guard Tre Jones has taken the national spotlight on the court, but he’s showing out in the NBA Summer League. Jones was unable to play in the Summer League before...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Video: Zaire Wade shows off insane hops with acrobatic dunk

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade certainly made a name for himself throughout his NBA career, but his basketball legacy isn’t done growing. His son Zaire, who is a 19-year-old prospect, shared a video to Instagram recently of his newest addition to his bag of tricks by performing an effortless acrobatic dunk.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Dotson, Dosunmu could complicate guard rotation

An emerging storyline from the Chicago Bulls summer league opener has to do with the play of Devon Dotson who put up 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. With Coby White sidelined for another four months (at least) as he recovers from...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Celebritiesfadeawayworld.net

Jared Dudley Thinks Kendall Jenner Relationship Inspired Devin Booker To Take Care Of His Body: "In A Way, I Think Him Having A Girlfriend Has Helped Him"

Devin Booker has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. After years of struggling to get Phoenix some success, Booker found the best running-mate in Phoenix when the franchise traded for Chris Paul. The duo became All-Stars this season. But it was during the playoffs where fans got to see the evolution of Devin Booker. Unlike Paul, who is an NBA veteran with loads of playoff experience, Booker had never been in a playoff series.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Considering Notable Roster Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers have been making a lot of moves for veteran talents this offseason. But according to one report, they could be adding an especially notable one. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are reportedly considering adding point guard Isaiah Thomas to their ranks. The two-time All-Star point guard spent the 2020-21 season mostly out of the NBA.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at PJ Tucker's $250,000 USD Diamond Air Jordan 1

Details of P.J. Tucker‘s diamond-Swoosh Air Jordan 1s have just arrived. Worn by the NBA champion to the final game vs. the Suns, the shoes were made by Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, along with Jason of Beverly Hills. Priced at roughly $250,000 USD, the sneakers see 2,020 brilliant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy