Nearly Half Illinois Executive Agencies Still Remote, Hybrid

Officials say about 40-percent of state workers are still working remotely or in a hybrid situation. A memo within the Governor J.B. Pritzker administration says four out of ten state workers in executive agencies are not coming into an office every day. The internal document shows over 19-thousand of the state’s almost 49-thousand workers in those agencies are listed as remote workers or on rotation as of July 9th. The pace of the state’s return to in-person work is causing tension between the administration and Republicans in the legislature.