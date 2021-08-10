Tammi Marie (Roe) Jones
Tammi Marie (Roe) Jones, 52, of Zanesville passed away August 9, 2021 at her daughter's home. She was born August 12, 1968 to the late Jack and Sandra (Tyo) Roe. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Elliott Jones, III; children, Whitney Roe, Aaron (Janae) Jamison, Justin Jamison, Kelsie (Damian) Churchill, and Delisa Churchill; siblings, Debbie (Bouke) Mayle, Betty Crowley, Kristy Roe, Misty (the late, Ligget) Gaiters, Jack (Melissa) Roe and Matthew Roe and 18 grandchildren.
