Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland Heights Police Ask Public To Help Identify Killer of 13-Year-Old Boy

By J. Bachelor
Posted by 
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Milwaukee teen visiting relatives was killed by gunfire on Monday (August 9), and police say they have far more questions than answers regarding this tragic case. London Hill, age 13, was identified as the victim. Hill died a short time after the shooting. || RELATED: 16 Year Old Girl...

praisecleveland.com

Comments / 1

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Old Boy#London Hill#Wzakcleveland Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

CLE Woman Severely Beats Store Owner Because Her Card Declined Arrested

We live in a time where a lot of people don’t carry cash. We have all for the most part turned into chronic swipers. With that being said for the most part we have all experienced the inconvenience of shopping for something we needed only to get to the cash register and our card declines. The experience can be embarrassing but 9 times out of 10 the bank or the institution from which the card came from can clear up the issue if it’s a glitch. But in this new world of computers there are mistakes that happen, for instance your card may have been hacked, the store in which you bought your pre-card from may not have activated it correctly or the store that you are shopping at card reader may not be working properly, or a family member withdrew or swiped their card leaving your balance below what you thought it may have been. We have all been there with these thing and done that. But at no time should your card not working warrant you to assault a store owner and/or worker just especially over some hair care products that you ‘want’. Unfortunately for two older owners of a hair and beauty supply store in Cleveland a woman felt that because her prepaid cards didn’t work that warranted her to destroy their store, physically assault them and pretty much steal the items valued at $11 dollars. However thank God the incident was caught on video that included sound.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Female Suspect Wanted For Brutal Assault on Elderly Cleveland Couple

The owners of a Cleveland store were faced with customer who physically became more than aggressive after her card was declined when trying to make a purchase. An elderly couple, who happen to be the owners of Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road, were shown on video being attacked by a female patron after “disagreement between the couple and the woman” involving a $11.85 purchase took place.

Comments / 1

Community Policy