Cleveland Heights Police Ask Public To Help Identify Killer of 13-Year-Old Boy

We live in a time where a lot of people don’t carry cash. We have all for the most part turned into chronic swipers. With that being said for the most part we have all experienced the inconvenience of shopping for something we needed only to get to the cash register and our card declines. The experience can be embarrassing but 9 times out of 10 the bank or the institution from which the card came from can clear up the issue if it’s a glitch. But in this new world of computers there are mistakes that happen, for instance your card may have been hacked, the store in which you bought your pre-card from may not have activated it correctly or the store that you are shopping at card reader may not be working properly, or a family member withdrew or swiped their card leaving your balance below what you thought it may have been. We have all been there with these thing and done that. But at no time should your card not working warrant you to assault a store owner and/or worker just especially over some hair care products that you ‘want’. Unfortunately for two older owners of a hair and beauty supply store in Cleveland a woman felt that because her prepaid cards didn’t work that warranted her to destroy their store, physically assault them and pretty much steal the items valued at $11 dollars. However thank God the incident was caught on video that included sound.