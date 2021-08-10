Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This North Phoenix Airbnb In Arizona

Cancel
By Katie Lawrence
An idyllic weekend getaway in the mountains is closer than you thought possible. Listed for just over $100 per night, this Arizona Airbnb is perched high atop a mountain in North Phoenix, and the views are second-to-none.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48noVx_0bNtiJ5n00
Perched on a North Phoenix mountaintop, this charming bungalow will quickly become your new favorite place for a quick staycation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsp6i_0bNtiJ5n00
Guests stay on the second floor of the home, while the permanent residents live on the ground level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIqu8_0bNtiJ5n00
The living room is quaint and cozy, with several armchairs and sofas for relaxing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu921_0bNtiJ5n00
Each of the two bedrooms features a queen-size bed, so the rental sleeps up to four guests in total.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pst8o_0bNtiJ5n00
You'll also have access to a private bathroom (with the cutest beach-themed décor, might we add).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpppf_0bNtiJ5n00
Perhaps the biggest perk of staying on the second floor is the balcony, which boasts unparalleled views of the surrounding mountains.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaWQ3_0bNtiJ5n00
Comfortable balcony furniture and lights strung up on the railings create an environment perfect for hanging out well past sunset.

The nightly rate is $101. Visit the Airbnb listing to learn more and/or make a reservation.

Have you ever stayed in this mountaintop bungalow in Arizona? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments. Tell us your thoughts, then check out our previous article for another bucket-list-worthy Arizona Airbnb.

