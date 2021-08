Drivers in the area will want to keep an upcoming highway closure in mind to avoid traffic. The Texas Department of Transportation, better known as TxDOT, plans to close I-10 in Boerne the weekend of August 20 as the U.S. 87 bridge is set to be demolished. This means I-10 will closed from SH 46 to Scenic Loop Road in Kendall County from 9 p.m. on Friday, August 20 to 5 a.m. on Monday, August 23.