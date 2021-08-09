Cancel
Lame Deer under mandatory evacuation

By Meridith Depping Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 6:42 P.M. The Lame Deer community is under a mandatory evacuation due to the Richard Spring Fire. People in the Lame Deer community are being asked to make their way to Busby School. The school is now the updated Red Cross evacuation shelter due to the...

www.montanarightnow.com

