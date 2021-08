With only 58.7 % of children 12 and up fully vaccinated, the U.S is experiencing a surge in the number of daily infections. The surge comes at the same time parents are preparing their children to go back to school. Many states are already asking for help because hospitals are overwhelmed. The Delta strain has rapidly spread all over the country and became the dominant variant. Unfortunately, the WHO labelled the variant that originated in India as a variant of concern (VOC). The Delta strain is highly contagious and triggers different symptoms compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.