I wish to make corrections to the record as set forth by KVGC and in the July 30, 2021 Ledger Dispatch article “AWA moving forward with rate hike.” The total number of retail customers served by Amador Water Agency was stated at the July 27, 2021 Meeting of the AWA Directors as 7,396 by AWA General Manager Larry McKenney. Fifty percent plus one of 7,396 is 3,699, not 4,100 as misstated by the Ledger and KVGC.