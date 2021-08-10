National Ag, Water Coalition Applauds Senate Passage of Infrastructure Bill
IRVINE, Calif. – With nearly two-thirds of the West experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions, and more than 90 active wildfires burning across the U.S., a national coalition representing thousands of Western farmers, ranchers, water providers, businesses and communities underscored the significance of Senate passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act today and urged the House to mirror the water provisions in its own infrastructure package.www.ledger.news
Comments / 0