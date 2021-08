The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has hired Carl Brewer as its Police Chief for the 2021-2022 school year. Brewer brings over two decades of Law Enforcement experience to LEISD. “My code of ethics are trust, loyalty and character,” Brewer Said. “You can tell a lot about people, based on their character. Loyalty and trust can be learned, but your character is within you. I go by the character of people. I want people to understand that I am here to help. I want our community to grow as one and not separate. The kids of this community are our future. We must be examples of the type of life they need to live.”